Slippery slope for Mackay man as drug crimes outed

Mark David Charry was sentenced for 17 offences, including drug possession and the supply of drugs

A MACKAY man has been jailed for five years on a string of offences including possessing and supplying ice.

Mark David Charry, 52, pleaded guilty in Mackay Supreme Court this month to 17 charges which spanned from February 7, 2018, to June 2, 2019, around Mackay.

Charry’s first offence in February 2018 was he failed to follow instructions given by police.

Later that year, in August, he was busted offering to supply 0.3g of methylamphetamine, crown prosecutor Kate Milbourne said.

On October 21, 2018, Charry was charged with possessing just under 1g marijuana, and eight days later he was charged with failing to “provide particulars” to police.

On November 15, 2018, Charry was found with a small amount of marijuana, clip seal bags and digital scales.

Five months later, police found an undisclosed amount of drugs including diazepam, and hydrocodone.

“Two days later, he drove with relevant drugs in his system,” Ms Milbourne said.

On April 29, 2019, Charry failed to provide particulars and on June 2, he was found in possession of 12.173g of a substance, amounting to 8.375g of methylamphetamine.

“Commerciality is alleged. There was some personal use but some of the drug was intended for commercial purpose,” Ms Milbourne said.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan spoke on behalf of Charry.

“He’ll get back on the straight and narrow again and focus on his work,” Mr McLennan said.

Justice David North said Charry had a relevant history of drug offending which went back nine years.

“There’s a pattern of contravening orders or actions while on bail,” Justice North said.

“For somebody who is a mature man with a relevant history, it’s disturbing that you engaged in a pattern of criminal behaviour relating to drugs over a lengthy period.

“One slip and you’re on the downward slope again.”

Charry was issued a serious drug offence certificate and received a prison term totalling five years, one month and 21 days (with 278 days already served), and an immediate parole release.

He was also disqualified from driving and holding a license for one month.

