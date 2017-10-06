Small business grants up for grabs

LOCAL businesses are invited to apply as the next round of Small Business Digital Grants are now open.

This grant program is aimed at moving Queensland's small businesses to the top of the digital economy and providing funds for them to access digital technologies to make the most of today's online business world.

The Small Business Digital Grants provide up to $10,000 in matched funding to eligible businesses to enhance digital capabilities such as website optimisation, receiving online payments or creating a social media plan.

The minimum grant funding amount is $1000.

The Queensland Government has allocated $6million over three years to the Small Business Digital Grants program as one of the key drivers of the Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy 2016-20 to strengthen small business and help them meet the challenges of a changing economy.

For more information and to find out how to apply email:

grants@dtesb.qld.gov.au