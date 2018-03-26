Menu
News

The small country town named Queensland's best

Goondiwindi has been named as Queensland's best country town.
Goondiwindi has been named as Queensland's best country town. Contributed

A SMALL regional town southwest of Toowoomba has been named the best country town in Queensland.

Goondiwindi was found to outperform all other Queensland country towns thanks to its "surprise package" of above-average income, demographic diversity, low unemployment, a cohesive community and well-performing public services, according to The Australian newspaper.

The town's economic diversity was another strong factor in its selection and its profitable local industries.

Goondiwindi mayor Graeme Scheu said he was thrilled to have the town's success recognised on a national scale.

"I am thrilled that factors such as our economic diversity and public services have been acknowledged and that the rest of the country will realise what a vibrant and thriving town Goondiwindi is," he said.

"The success is a true recognition to the community of Goondiwindi."

The data was compiled from the 2016 Census results and analysed by social commentator Bernard Salt in collaboration with co-director of The Demographics Group Simon Kuestenmacher.

"Queensland's best country town lifestyle should be demographically diverse, it should be growing and prosperous, it should be affordable, it should have all the functional amenity required to raise a family," Mr Salt said.

Mr Salt praised Goondiwindi for its "proud and independent" community and its ability to excel in its own orbit, away from the refuge of opportunities only available in bigger cities.

1850 towns in Australian were considered and narrowed down to a finalist from each state and territory.

Other finalists included the Margaret River in Western Australia, Northern Territory's Katherine, Woodend in Victoria, Margate in Tasmania, Nairne in South Australia and Griffith in New South Wales.

