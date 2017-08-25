Small dog with big grunt comes to the rescue

There was a break in attempt at Abell Rd this morning.

A BARKING chihuahua came to the rescue in a foiled break-in attempt at Abell Rd in the early hours of this morning.

At 1.10am, Cannonvale resident Elise Walsh said her usually locked glass door slid open.

However, the culprit quickly fled and closed the door after hearing an abrupt dog bark.

"The chihauhua usually sleeps in our bedroom but this time she slept on the couch...if whoever it was entered any further she would have gone crazy. As soon as she barked we heard the door close again," she said.

"My husband got up and checked the house and got the torch and checked outside and on the street (but no-one was seen)."

Ms Walsh said she had also heard of a number of break-in attempts along surrounding areas including Pearl St and Trader Cr.

A Whitsunday Police spokesperson said patrols of the area would be increased and suggested a number of precautions people could take to make their homes more secure.

"For us evidence is always king, so putting in sensor lights and security cameras are a good idea," he said.

"If you ever leave the house for a period of time make sure you keep your place secure at all times."

The incident occurred on the roundabout end of the road.