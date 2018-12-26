Menu
Login
Craig Eastment and Sue Hudd recently established their tourism business, Heartland Heavy Horses along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Craig Eastment and Sue Hudd recently established their tourism business, Heartland Heavy Horses along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. Contributed
News

Small town businesses to be helped by tourism

Meg Bolton
by
26th Dec 2018 10:24 AM

ENCOURAGING residents to buy local will the one of the biggest focuses for the Somerset Regional Business Alliance in 2019.

Chairman Mark Wells said buying local was key to keeping small town businesses alive.

"Doing business is a rural area is always a challenge, local small business needs a strong local economy and buying local is the core of that,” Mr Wells said.

Every year the group continued to find ways to promote to value of buying local to establish a stronger local economy and subsequent employment.

The group of business people hoped to use the recent a tourism boom following the completion of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail in 2018 to benefit local business.

Mr Wells said the group wanted to see an increasing investment in tourism-related business as the Brisbane Valley Rail trail attracted more visitors.

The trail is the longest in Australia, spanning 161 kilometres from Wulkuraka Station at Ipswich to Yarraman in the Toowoomba region.

BVRT also flows through to the towns of Fernvale, Lowood, Coominya, Esk, Toogoolawah, Moore, Linville, Benarkin, and Blackbutt.

Horse riding, mountain biking and hiking are all common activities on the trail.

brisbane valley rail trail business somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Three times the legal limit

    Three times the legal limit

    News A man was caught driving at more than three times the legal limit because he had gone to check his crab pots.

    April in review

    April in review

    News April was another month of big news.

    March in review

    March in review

    News March was a big month in the Whitsundays.

    Ire at swimming area closure

    Ire at swimming area closure

    News Ire at swimming area closure

    Local Partners