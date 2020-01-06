Menu
The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident on Saturday. Photo: Contributed
Small town in shock after tragic lawnmower death

Ashley Carter
6th Jan 2020 8:45 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM
THE Kin Kin community is mourning the loss of a "beautiful" woman after she was killed in a tragic ride-on lawnmower accident on Saturday.

Maureen Piggott, a self-professed "dream chaser", was driving the mower on her Kin Kin property, north of Noosa, when it rolled and trapped her beneath the machine.

Police were called to the property about 7.30pm and found her body under the mower.

Ms Piggott's death has left a wave of devastation, with many expressing shock and "deep sadness" at the loss of the highly-valued community member.

Maureen Piggott was known for her work with alpacas on the Broadmeadows alpaca farm. Photo: Contributed
The 61-year-old was known for her Broadmeadows alpaca farm and volunteering at Kin Kin State School and Playgroup.

"I am absolutely bereft," a friend wrote on social media.

"She'd been overdoing things lately and I told her not to go slashing when she got home. You can't tell Maur what to do."

"I am having trouble comprehending and finding words for such a tragic loss," another said.

Workplace Health and Safety officers are investigating and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

