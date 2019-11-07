'Small tweak' not accepted:Council reacts to boundary change

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was ‘disappointed’ by the changes, after originally proposing a ‘small tweak’ to Division 2 and Division 3.

WHITSUNDAY residents and councillors, including the mayor, have been left 'disappointed' by dramatic changes to the voting boundaries of the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Earlier this year the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) proposed a change to the current boundaries in a bid to equalise population numbers in the Whitsunday Regional Council's (WRC) six divisions.

The proposed change had raised ire among many councillors who were concerned that the community would be unaware of what division they were in,

On Friday it was revealed that the ECQ had adopted it's originally proposed changes which will see every division have the scope of its boundaries changed.

He said he was most disappointed by the fact the ECQ hadn't taken any of the 'tweaks' that council had made in a second proposal with more substantial changes.

"We now have essentially the conundrum that not all our voters are going to know what their division is and who would be representing them coming into next years election," Cr Willcox said.

"As a council, we can only make recommendations. We don't have a final say on what the changes will be."

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said he thought the change was 'ridiculous'.

"Usually these things are a bit cut and touch to minimise disruptions, but this is a very big change."

Cr Brunker's division now encompasses all of the Bowen CBD areas, however, he said the boundaries of Councillor Dave Clarke's Division 5 had changed dramatically from its current scope.

"He used to cover half of Bowen. Now he'll go from south of the Big Mango to Canning Valley," Cr Brunker said.

"That's a very large change."

However, some councillors are optimistic that the change will help them in representing their division.

Division 3 councillor and Deputy Mayor John Collins said he felt the changes are positive for the region and will now give rural communities in the Southern part of the Whitsundays better representation.

"I believe that the rural communities surrounding Proserpine such as Dingo Beach, Hydeaway, Strathdickie, Gunyarra and Lethebrook will now have the opportunity to have strong representation closer to home," Cr Collins said.

"New residents to Division 3 from communities like Kelsey Creek, Crystalbrook, Gunyarra and Lethebrook previously associated themselves with Proserpine as their home town."

"Proserpine has always been these communities closest service centre for their farms, families and businesses, regardless of the divisional boundaries. This is why there was an overwhelming amount of support for these changes."

Ross Newell, President of the Whitsunday Regional Residents Association (WRRA), said that the changes could be 'both positive and negative' for the region.

He said he felt that the decision, which he said was based off twenty-year population projections, may not accurately reflect the region.

"On enquiry, their logic for the redistribution appears to be based on projected electoral numbers in twenty year's time but whilst there will undoubtedly be growth in the south so there will be in the north so the logic appears a little odd," he said.

"What was disappointing, in our opinion was that the broader community had very little time to provide input and until the WRRA put the word out the majority of the community did not know what was happening and this resulted in a lesser number of people writing to the electoral commission when weight of number may have made the difference."

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson said that 'at the end of the day, we're all working together' and that residents shouldn't be alarmed.

"No one has moved, we're all still here and no matter where you are in the new divisions we're a united council and will support our residents."