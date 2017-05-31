Smashing the 20-minute barrier

RUNNING: Three runners broke the 20-minute barrier in Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun in good conditions at Abell Point Marina.

Justin Helsham was back in form, finishing first in 19.11.

He was closely followed by Darrel Cross from Traralgon Harriers in 19.16, with Mark Ogilvie rounding out the top three in 19.52.

Kate Pascoe was first for the ladies in a time of 21.46, followed by Liz Kenney of Traralgon Harriers in 23.07 and Riana Young Cashinella in 23.26.

A total of 62 runners hit the track, including 11 new runners. There were a staggering 16 personal bests, which included two from Whitsunday Running Club members Timothy Mcquoid-Mason and Robyn Corrigan.

Shane Bellert from Whitsunday Running Club was also recognised on Saturday morning as he completed his 50th parkrun.

The event wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers, with Bob Barford, Shane Bellert, Vanessa Corbett, Maryanne Fyvie, Jazmyn Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Michael Hadley and Karen Maddock lending a hand last week.

Airlie Beach parkrun starts every Saturday from 7am at Abell Point Marina.