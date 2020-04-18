SMASHING TREND: Avo on toast feeds industry demand

FORGET a single, cold poached egg on toast, if you want a breakfast that will impress, picture this; 150 million serves of sourdough topped with smashed avocado.

That is the extent of the Bundaberg region's production every year, with 78 million individual avocados produced annually.

Owner of Water Street Kitchen Alex Cameron said smashed avo on toast is a top selling item during the peak growing season.

"We can't keep up with the demand for smashed avo toast, especially during winter and spring, when avocados are at their most abundant," Mr Cameron said.

Alex and his wife, Jen, moved to Bundaberg three years ago to open their restaurant, but it wasn't until they arrived in town that they recognised the enormity of the farming community in the region.

"We have been blown away by the amazing array of top quality fruit and vegetables available in our backyard and the growers have really welcomed us into their community, encouraging us to use some of their more unique produce lines, like zucchini flowers, in our dishes," Mr Cameron said.

Water Street Kitchen's Alex and Jen Cameron with local farmer Anthony Rehbein.

"I can't deny having locally grown avocados on our menu is a real boost to business.

"I'm still wrapping my head around the size of the industry here locally, when it's converted to pieces of avocado toast, the sheer volume of fruit is incredible."

And the increased demand means an increased supply is needed to keep the people fed.

Local producer Annaleise Donovan has been growing avocados in the region for close to two decades and says demand for their fruit has skyrocketed recently.

"Over the last few years, we've seen a significant increase in demand for avocados, and we attribute much of that to the cafes and restaurants throughout the nation using our produce in their meals, including smashed avo toast," Ms Donovan said.

"The increase also comes from people becoming aware of the superfood avocados are, with everyone on a health kick of some kind, avos are a go-to for nutrition and vitamins.

"We're very thankful of the climate here in our region, it's perfect for avocado production and ensures we produce quality fruit year in, year out."