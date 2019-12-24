SMILE: Cute Santa pics from the Whitsundays
SANTA photos are designed to be a magical experience offering children a chance to meet the big man before Christmas Day.
Some children embrace the tradition, while others weren’t such big fans of the experience.
We put a call out for people to send in their Santa photos, whether they’re good, bad or ugly, and here’s what we received.
If you’d like your photo added, email it to editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au and be sure to include the names of anyone in the snap.
1. Three baby besties
This trio weren’t really keen on the Santa photo tradition, with plenty of tears being shed rather than giggles of joy.
2. Group shot a winner
It was time to gather the whole gang when the Sylvesters gathered for their time with Santa.
3. Matching outfits on point
It was double the trouble when Jaxon and Alex met Santa this year.
4. Oh, brother!
Kyan is learning early that sometimes siblings bring down our cool factor.
5. Sweet smiles
The Ayles siblings were only too pleased to have their photo taken.
6. From North Pole to Whitsundays
Kelsey was having a great time meeting the big man before Christmas.