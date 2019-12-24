SMILE: Cute Santa pics from the Whitsundays

SANTA photos are designed to be a magical experience offering children a chance to meet the big man before Christmas Day.

Some children embrace the tradition, while others weren’t such big fans of the experience.

We put a call out for people to send in their Santa photos, whether they’re good, bad or ugly, and here’s what we received.

If you’d like your photo added, email it to editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au and be sure to include the names of anyone in the snap.

1. Three baby besties

This trio weren’t really keen on the Santa photo tradition, with plenty of tears being shed rather than giggles of joy.

Three baby besties not feeling so festive for their first Christmas. Photo: Kayley Kropp

2. Group shot a winner

It was time to gather the whole gang when the Sylvesters gathered for their time with Santa.

Dom, Tyrone, Blake, Anna, Harry, Robert Sylvester enjoy their chance to meet Santa. Photo: Kristy Sylvester

3. Matching outfits on point

It was double the trouble when Jaxon and Alex met Santa this year.

Jaxon and Alex Louis-Kircher with Santa. Photo: Samantha Walton

4. Oh, brother!

Kyan is learning early that sometimes siblings bring down our cool factor.

According to Vida Nicol, Kyan Nicol is pictured here "totally embarrassed" by his little brother, Luther. Photo: Vida Nicol

5. Sweet smiles

The Ayles siblings were only too pleased to have their photo taken.

Samantha Ayles and Hope Ayles meet Santa before Christmas Day. Photo: Maureen Mo

6. From North Pole to Whitsundays

Kelsey was having a great time meeting the big man before Christmas.