Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

BACK IN PLAY: Bowen golfers take to the green in the first competition in three months.

IT WAS smiles all round as Bowen golfers took to the course this weekend, playing their first weekend competition in almost three months.

With the easing of restrictions coming into effect at midnight last Friday, golfers who had previously only been allowed to play casual games, were allowed to compete for the first time, though some restrictions did still apply.

Bowen Golf Club manager Lyn McGregor said she was “so proud” of the 94 member who turned up and “behaved themselves”.

“It went great, everyone behaved themselves and they were so excited to play,” she said,

“We were so proud of our members, they did exactly what we asked.”

Ms McGregor said they still had to abide by social distancing rules, and members were restricted to arriving 10 minutes before their allotted game and leaving right afterwards.

Despite restrictions on socialising pre and post game, Ms McGregor said members were just “excited to be back on the course”.

“You could just see the smile on their faces. There’s nothing better for the competitive ones who like beating people, to see that fire in their eyes,” she said.

“I was really proud that all listened, because if they don’t then we don’t do it.

“We have a range of elderly members who we need to look after, there’s a respect level, we need to protect them.”

From playing golf to supporting local restaurants and businesses, Ms McGregor said the club was happy to see the level of community support during the difficult times.

“It’s good to see Bowen getting back on track. If everyone gets out there and supports each other then we won’t hurt as much,” she said.

“We won’t have the southerners this year to get us through the slow period, which will be really difficult for a lot of businesses. Hopefully everyone gets behind each other.”

Both the men and ladies teams played an 18-hole stableford event, sponsored by the Bowen Golf Club. The results from round one of the competition were as follows.

The winner of the men’s competition was Mark Tilbrook with 41pts, runner-up on a countback was Chris Jackson with 39 pts.

Douglas Power and Ryley Malone also finished with 39pts giving them third and fourth places respectively.

The winner of the ladies’ competition was Joy Hose with 38pts, runner-up was Kim Bennion on 36pts with Ruth Dunn and Carol O’Connell taking third and fourth places respectively with 34pts.

Next Saturday’s competition for both men and ladies will be an 18-hole stableford event, sponsored by the Bowen Golf Club.

Bowen Golf Club will be doing takeaway dinner on Friday night from 6pm. Please check the club’s Facebook page for the menu. Pre-orders are appreciated – please ring the club on 4785 1206 to place your order or message the club on the Facebook page.