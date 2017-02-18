Smiling ambassadors welcome additional shade

CRUISE ship ambassadors get little in return for the valuable volunteer service they provide the Whitsundays.

But thanks to Paul Burfitt, whose business interests include Airlie Beach Helipad at Abell Point Marina, Helitaxi, Airlie Tree House and Mr Bean, the volunteer group now has a new marquee that offers them relief from the blazing sun.

Mr Burfitt and his wife Debra and family moved from Melbourne to the Whitsundays 18 months ago and have taken the opportunity to give back to the community.

Mr Burfitt has actively supported Whitsunday Christian College, VMR and the Cruise Ship Ambassadors.

A conversation with the volunteer group is all it took for Mr Burfitt to identify a worthy cause.

"I wanted to work out some way to help them and also showcase some of the services we provide,” he said.

"This is all about giving them shade and shelter to keep them cool and acknowledge the great work they do.

"We also want any guest arrivals to Airlie Beach to see the smiling faces of the cruise ambassadors.”

Cruise Ship ambassador Brian Richardson said the organisation was grateful for the help, noting the old marquee was past its use-by date.

"The gazebo we had was knocked around a lot and had been torn and faded and what we got is a brand new gazebo with bright blue colours” he said.

"The new gazebo will give the cruise ship visitors arriving and departing additional shade from the sun and shelter from the rain on cruise ship days at Abell Point.

"We would like to thank Paul for his ongoing support of the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassador program.

"We get a lot of support from a lot of different organisations in Airlie Beach and really do appreciate it because it makes the cruise ship experience a lot better for people.”

Mr Richardson said the ambassadors appreciated the support received from a range of organisations including Abell Point Marina and Bunnings.

The new marquee was unveiled at the marina February 9.