Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cameron Smith makes another chapter of NRL folklore with grand final injury secret
Cameron Smith makes another chapter of NRL folklore with grand final injury secret
Rugby League

Smith in NRL folklore with injury secret

by Tyson Otto
29th Oct 2020 7:00 AM

NRL Grand Finals are built around the bravest moments in the game's history.

John Sattler playing with a broken Jaw in the 1970 Grand Final. Sam Burgess with a broken cheekbone in the first hit-up of the 2014 Grand Final. Or Cooper Cronk hiding away from Melbourne's hit-men in the 2018 grand final with a broken shoulder blade.

Now Storm captain Cameron Smith has his own chapter of NRL Grand Final folklore after the 37-year-old was revealed to have played the entire decider against the Panthers on Sunday night with a broken rib.

The injury was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, which revealed Thursday Smith carried the ribs injury for more than three weeks after he suffered a broken bone or serious cartilage damage to his right side in the Storm's win over Parramatta in the first week of the finals.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Storm did everything in the club's power to keep the injury a secret to stop rivals from targeting the weakness in the Storm's run to the grand final - but rumours began swirling after he was spotted following the Storm's win over the Raiders with padding and strapping across his right side.

 

Cameron Smith had us all convinced.
Cameron Smith had us all convinced.

The report reveals the injury was so significant it forced Smith to miss training sessions. Despite this, the three-time NRL premiership-winner was cleared to keep playing by Melbourne's medical staff following scans three weeks ago.

Smith's body was showing the wear and tear you'd expect of a 37-year-old at the end of a bruising season, but he was as instrumental as ever in the Storm's win. His performance even prompted one corporate bookmaker to pay-out bets on Smith winning the Clive Churchill medal as the best player on the field.

 

 

Ryan Papenhuyzen was handed the prestigious medal.

All up, Sportsbet paid out a little over $5 million to those banking on Smith taking home an extra piece of silverware.

Smith also made 34 tackles with the damaged ribs - and successfully convinced the entire NRL world there was nothing wrong with him.

With Smith chirping away in the ears of the referees in the second half, it was simply business as usual for the future Immortal.

 

Cameron Smith and Ryan Papenhuyzen.
Cameron Smith and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The NRL Match Review Committee reviewed Smith's controversial words to referee Gerrard Sutton in the wash-up of the Storm's win - but found there were no charges to be brought against the No. 9.

Smith appeared to question the integrity of the officials when Jahrome Hughes was sin binned with nine minutes remaining in the game.

"The last three or four penalties they have got is little very picky stuff and we have got nothing mate," Smith said before Sutton gave Hughes his marching orders.

"I get it, everyone wants an exciting finish. But we are just the same as them. Stop trying to pick little things out of our game to make an exciting finish."

 

Originally published as Smith in NRL folklore with injury secret

More Stories

Show More
cameron smith melbourne storm nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘If we can’t sort this out then I think we’ve failed’

        Premium Content ‘If we can’t sort this out then I think we’ve failed’

        Council News Councillors call to protect ‘salt of the earth’ residents of Mount Coolon with camp development.

        Accused lock-on protester denies all charges

        Premium Content Accused lock-on protester denies all charges

        News He’s accused of attaching himself to equipment at Abbot Point and interfering with...

        $1.1b Bowen housing estate gets council tick of approval

        Premium Content $1.1b Bowen housing estate gets council tick of approval

        Property The development is set to boost the population by 50 per cent with more 2000 houses...

        Artificial reef coming to Mackay Whitsunday coasts

        Premium Content Artificial reef coming to Mackay Whitsunday coasts

        Environment Project aims to increase fish populations in the long-term.