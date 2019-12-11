Smith, Reed no longer friends after ‘bulls***’ cheating call

AUSTRALIAN Presidents Cup rookie Cameron Smith has doubled down on his stance against the behaviour of American opponent Patrick Reed, declaring the criticism had cost him their friendship.

Smith was outspoken last weekend after Reed pleaded ignorance when given a two-shot penalty in the Bahamas for clearing sand behind his ball in a waste area.

The Queensland said Reed's justification for the action was "bulls**t" and accused him of "cheating the rules".

Smith, who was left out of day-one action at Royal Melbourne by International captain Ernie Els, said he was "sure" Reed didn't like his criticism.

But he also said wouldn't be going out of his way to talk to Reed, who had already ignored him at the course this week.

"I think there is a little bit of tension there. I've looked at Patrick a couple times but he hasn't looked back. I'm looking forward to the weekend," Smith said.

"I definitely won't go out of my way. I think our friendship, I guess, is not quite there anymore."

Smith also said he wouldn't back down from his comments, which were echoed around the world by Reed's fellow pros and golf commentators, many of whom were happy to label the American a cheat.

"I think it's a case of what's right and what's wrong," he said.

"I think there's, you know, I think there's something to be said about that."

While he missed out on a day-one match-up, Smith said he would be more than happy to take on Reed or even Tiger Woods in the Sunday singles, if it was what Els wanted.

"Who wouldn't want to take on Tiger? Greatest of all time, it would be a great one-on-one battle," he said.

"Like I said, whatever Ernie thinks is best is all OK by us."