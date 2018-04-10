Smith Street Band in Airlie

TOURING to end an almost year long drought the Smith Street Band will headline a national tour, stopping in Airlie Beach.

In the band's biggest tour yet they will take to the stage at Magnums Hotel with support acts Bec Sandridge and Press Club, on Thursday April 19.

Off the back of the success of the album 'More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me', which debuted at number three on the ARIA Album Chart.

Well prepared is an understatement for the band in regards to their Australian tour with previous gigs played across America and Europe.

Groovin The Moo, Triple J's One Night Stand in Mt Isa, Splendour in the Grass, supporting Midnight Oil in Melbourne and LA and four massive shows at Falls Festivals are all on the band's resume.

Sandridge released her most unapologetic work late last year to date with the single I'll Never Want A BF.

With the success of her single Sandridge toured Australia, the UK and Europe, with an overwhelmingly successful response.

Press Club's music career catapulted in 2017 with their debut single 'Headwreck', which lead them to support the likes of Ceres, Polish Club, Japandroids and Joyce Manor.

Bigsound, Falls Marion Bay, Festival of the Sun and Fairgrounds, are all gigs that Melbourne locals Press Club have played since their music career took off.

Most dates of the band's tour have already sold out, get in quick to make sure you get a chance to see the living Australian rock legends in action at Magnums.

Tickets from Oztix through the band's website.

A gig boasting such talent, hosted by Airlie's favourite place to party, this event is not to be missed.

On Tour

WHAT: Smith Street Ban on tour.

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

WHEN: Thursday, April 19, 8pm onwards.

COST: From $44.90.