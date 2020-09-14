Menu
A grassfire is burning on private property in Riordanvale in the Whitsundays.
A grassfire is burning on private property in Riordanvale in the Whitsundays. Laura Thomas
Crews quickly contain grass fire on private property

Laura Thomas
Elyse Wurm
and
14th Sep 2020 3:21 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM
UPDATE: Firefighters have contained a grassfire on private property at Riordanvale.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews reported the fire had been contained about 3.30pm.

They remain on scene blackening down the area.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were not required to attend the fire, which broke out on a private property on Sugarloaf Rd, near Riordanvale Rd, about 2.40pm

The fire was about 500m in radius but no houses were under threat, she said.

QFES is advising residents and motorists that there is smoke in the area.

A grassfire broke out on private property in Riordanvale this afternoon. Photo: Laura Thomas
A grassfire broke out on private property in Riordanvale this afternoon. Photo: Laura Thomas

EARLIER: Four crews are on scene at a grassfire on private property in Riordanvale.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was about 500m in radius and it was unknown whether property was under threat.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Sugarloaf Rd, near Riordanvale Rd, about 2.40pm.

Four crews are on scene while two more are on the way.

QFES is advising residents and motorists that there is smoke in the area.

They encourage residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should also use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should phone 000 immediately.

