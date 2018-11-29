Menu
SMOKEY HAZE: Smoke is hovering above Cannonvale and surrounding suburbs this morning.
Smoke from Eungella fire hovers over Cannonvale

Claudia Alp
29th Nov 2018 8:49 AM

SMOKE has spread over Cannonvale and surrounding suburbs this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews attended Paluma Road, Woodwark after receiving a call at 7.30am.

A QFES spokesperson said the crews investigated the cause of smoke near Paluma Road and Parkland Drive.

As of 8.30am, the spokesperson said no fire had been detected, however smoke from the bush fire at Eungella had spread across the Whitsunday region.

QFES said smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists have been advised to use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

