24°
News

'Smoke quadrupled in size over the last two hours': Jubilee Pocket Resident

Jessica Lamb and Jacob Wilson | 25th Aug 2017 4:55 PM
Smoke has intensified at Jubilee Pocket.
Smoke has intensified at Jubilee Pocket. Jessica Lamb

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 4.45pm:

As smoke continues to be generated for surrounding areas, the fire is still burning within inaccessible land and is posing no threat to property.

Taken 4.40pm
Taken 4.40pm Jacob Wilson

QFES is working with at least one land owner to conduct a fire break around their property, however at this stage it is precautionary.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

.

1.40pm:

JUST days after a massive bushfire tore through Hydeaway Bay, a cloud of smoke is intensifying near a Jubilee Pocket resident's backyard.

Tamzine Mackay owns the eight acre property near Plantation Dr where the smoke is billowing and said it had "quadrupled in size over the last two hours” at around 1pm.

"Someone let off a flare... I was so surprised I nearly dropped my young baby when it soared over my house last night to land on the mountain,” she said.

A QFES crew is monitoring smoke which has intensified at Jubilee Pocket.
A QFES crew is monitoring smoke which has intensified at Jubilee Pocket. Jessica Lamb

She noted the flare went off at 7pm last night, but it has since developed and caught the attention of the Jubilee Pocket QFES crew who have been monitoring the situation since 10.20am today.

Firefighters are unable to access the area as smoke slowly moves down the hill, but there is yet to be any sign of flames.

Jubilee Pocket fire fighter Blake Broadwood said he couldn't confirm that a flare had caused the blaze.

"It is smoking a lot because of the eucalyptus and green trees, the fire is moving slowly and we are monitoring it,” he said.

"If it moves down the mountain or across we can co-ordinate with other fire crews.

"In conjunction with Operation Thum Nhoom, QFES are urging everyone to be vigilant for the upcoming bushfire season.”

At the moment the smoke presents no threat to the property.

People preparing for bush fire season are encouraged to maintain fire breaks, clear gutters and clear surrounding debris from properties.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  jubilee pocket qfes smoke

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
State-of-the-art marine facility planned for Bowen

State-of-the-art marine facility planned for Bowen

Law changes for superyachts in the Whitsundays brings plan for new facility

Small dog with big grunt comes to the rescue

There was a break in attempt at Abell Rd this morning.

A BARKING chihuahua came to the rescue in a foiled break in attempt.

The gift that keeps on growing a love for reading

DONTATIONS BRING SMILES: (from left) David Paddon, Sue Tardiani, Kerry Dorman and Julie Wright.

Rotary district pitches in to donate books damaged by cyclone

Keg theft fails to impress

A man was caught after stealing an empty beer keg.

"STOP and drop the keg”

Local Partners

Rider still suffers consequences of drunken Airlie crash

REELING from a brain tumour diagnosis, Britt Koa Neal recklessly sped through the busy main street of Airlie Beach on her motorbike.

Heroic mum juggles role

PROUD: Local recovery co-ordinator Sandra Black has been praised for her efforts.

HEROES don't ask for glory

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Magnums mad for Madhouse

Madhouse will feature famous acts including L D R U, Kilter and Running Touch

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

A highset family home with character!

12 Panoramic Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Houses that have a bit of character are hard to come by these days, so we think this property will be appealing to buyers that want something a bit...

UNDER OFFER - It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 UNDER OFFER

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

It&#39;s the size of a house, without the maintenance!

4/152 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 2 2 $365,000

House and duplex buyers looking for a well-located property in the centre of Cannonvale have to inspect this immaculate two storey property. Located in the...

Was on hold for another buyer, now back on the market!

Lot 35 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now ... $195,000

This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now back on the market. The land is almost completely flat and cleared making it very easy for you to build...

Over an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 32 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at ... $210,000

Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at this price where you can get the location, block size, privacy but still maintain an in town...

UNDER OFFER - $30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

Under Contract - Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 Under Contract

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

This stunning apartment will sweep you off your feet!

25/16 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

Pinnacles Apartments Airlie Beach are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most premier apartment buildings, and this 3 Bedroom apartment with huge ocean views is...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

New solar solutions in-house

OFF THE GRID: Moloko Homes owner Gavin Smith, and Tailored Energy Solutions co-owners Brett Ryan and Sean Fogarty stand next to Gavin's lithium ion battery set-up.

Energy efficient homes hitting the Whitsundays

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!