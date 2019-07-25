Menu
Smoke inhalation surviver - Ben Harvey was cooking in a pot on his stove before things turned dangerous.
Smoke inhalation surviver - Ben Harvey was cooking in a pot on his stove before things turned dangerous.
Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

Carlie Walker
by
25th Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
FROM 1100 kilometres away, Ben Harvey's mate came to the rescue when the Maryborough man collapsed in his kitchen.

Mr Harvey, who is legally blind, was cooking spring rolls at his home in Albert St on Friday when the meal preparation went awry and his house started filling with smoke.

He was on the phone to his friend, Colin Evans, who lives on the Central Coast of NSW, when he told his mate about the emergency.

"He told me there was smoke filling up his house," Mr Evans said.

"Before he even got to the door he was coughing."

Realising his mate was in trouble, Mr Evans asked for his address.

"Then he started coughing really badly," he said.

"All of a sudden there was nothing. I figured he had passed out."

Terrified his mate had been overcome by smoke, Mr Evans called 000 and told the dispatcher to send help as soon as possible.

Fire and ambulance crews arrived at the home and were able to get Mr Harvey to safety.

"Next thing I knew I was in the back of an ambulance," Mr Harvey said.

"I had people stopping by, two fire trucks turned up along with the police and an ambulance."

Mr Harvey was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

He has almost no recollection of the incident, but says he is incredibly grateful to his friend, as well as the paramedics and emergency personnel who saved him.

At first Mr Harvey had no idea it was his mate who had come to his aid.

Mr Evans rang him the day after the incident to check in on his mate and make sure he was OK and was greeted with the words "you wouldn't believe what happened to me".

"I probably would," Mr Evans said to him with a laugh.

Mr Harvey has now recovered and returned home.
 

