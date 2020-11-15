Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SMOKE WARNING: A rural firefighter tackling a bushfire. Generic image.
SMOKE WARNING: A rural firefighter tackling a bushfire. Generic image.
News

Smoke warning: Crews fight Jubilee Pocket bushfire

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 12:44 PM

FIRE crews are fighting a bushfire in Jubilee Pocket which started about noon.

The blaze is burning near Shute Harbour Drive and is not posing threat to property at this stage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain the fire.

There is heavy smoke in the area.

Residents are urged to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

More stories:

100 recruits stuck in online fire training limbo

‘Skeleton crews’ to defend communities from blazes

Blue card petition sparks political firefight

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

bushfire fires jubilee pocket smoke warning
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Premium Content WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Community Watch the replay of the Driveways at Dusk livestream here >>>

        Cost of rising sea levels on Whitsunday towns revealed

        Premium Content Cost of rising sea levels on Whitsunday towns revealed

        Council News Seawalls, land buybacks and road raising could all be on the cards for vulnerable...

        Cop charged with computer misuse is back in court

        Premium Content Cop charged with computer misuse is back in court

        Crime It is alleged the offending occurred in June in a small town within the Mackay...

        THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bold riders take on top bulls Airlie

        Premium Content THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bold riders take on top bulls Airlie

        Sport PHOTO GALLERY: Some of the nation’s best bull riders are in town for an...