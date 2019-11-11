Menu
Crews across the Mackay region are fighting fires.
Zizi Averill
ROLLING COVERAGE: All the information about Mackay fires

Melanie Whiting
Caitlan Charles
11th Nov 2019 7:35 AM | Updated: 2:39 PM

UPDATE 3PM: THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Bloomsbury. 

Transport and Main Roads has advised the road is closed between Kinnears Road and Peters Road. 

UPDATE 2.50PM: CREWS are responding to a bushfire in Bloomsbury after reports of fire on both sides of the Bruce Highway.

The bushfire warning level is listed as 'advice' at this stage, with the fire burning near Peters Road and the highway, south of Bloomsbury.   

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

QFES advises people to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.  

Motorists on the Bruce Highway are urged to drive with caution and to conditions. 

Phone triple zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat. 

Both the Balberra and Rosella vegetation fires from earlier today have been extinguished and are being monitored.

EARLIER 12.30PM: THREE vehicles are on scene at a vegetation fire at Marwood Sunnyside Road, Balberra.  

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. 

One vehicle is still attending this morning's vegetation fire in Rosella. 

VIDEO: Water bomber working on fire south of Proserpine

INITIAL 8AM: CREWS are responding to a vegetation fire at Homebush Road in Rosella, sparked at about 7am.

Rural Fire Service warns smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, phone triple zero (000) immediately.

