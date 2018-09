FIRE ALERT: Emergency crews were called to a smoking bin on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale this morning.

EMERGENCY crews were called to a smoking wheelie bin at a bus stop on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at 9.50am this morning.

The fire had been extinguished before QFES arrived however they remained on site briefly to make the area safe.