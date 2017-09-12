KEEP A LOOKOUT: A brown snake bit a man in his 50s last night.

A MAN in his 50s is in a "serious” but stable condition after suffering a snake bite in Airlie Beach on Monday night.

He was bitten on the back of his heel by a brown snake near Golden Orchid Dr just before 8.30pm.

The patient was taken to Proserpine Hospital and was moved on to Mackay Hospital before his release on Tuesday morning.

Whitsunday snake catcher Neil Cutten warned people not to be complacent as snakes could appear "all over the place”.

"We get them around the main part of town, they are not uncommon as we are surrounded by rainforest and cane country,” he said.

"We have a resurgence of eastern brown snakes at the moment as it is breeding time which starts from late August and goes on through to mid September.

"October is when the females go to lay their eggs.”

Fellow snake catcher Kylee Gray said snake sightings in the area tended to be more common at night.

"But I would be very surprised if it was highly venomous,” she said.

To report a snake sighting, call Fauna Rescue on 4947 3389.