Snake bite victim airlifted to Mackay

RACQ Rescue chopper transporting snake bite victim to Mackay Base Hospital last night.
Jessica Lamb
A 32-YEAR-OLD American tourist was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition after she was bitten by a snake on South Molle Island at 6.49pm last night.

An RACQ Rescue spokesperson said the woman, from Portland, Oregon, and her friend had planned to spend a few days camping on the island which is 12km offshore from Airlie Beach.

The pair had only arrived on the island yesterday and after setting up camp, were walking to a nearby picnic table to have dinner early in the evening when the woman was bitten on the right foot by a brown-coloured snake.

RACQ CQ Rescue arrived on the island about 8.50pm landing on the sand near the camping ground, north-west of the island's jetty with a rescue crewman, doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board.

RACQ CQ Rescue departed the island about 9.15pm and arrived at Mackay Base Hospital just before 10pm.

