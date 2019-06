A MAN has sustained a snake bite on his foot on Hamilton Island today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they received a call at 12.25pm and were informed the patient in his 20s was bitten at a lodge on the Whitsunday island.

He said the patient was in a stable condition and an RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was en route to Hamilton Island to transport the man to hospital.

The type of snake is not known at this point.