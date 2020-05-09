Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor: “Whatever is allowed to be open, we will do”

        premium_icon Mayor: “Whatever is allowed to be open, we will do”

        Council News The Whitsunday mayor has welcomed the virus measure reductions but has warned residents to remain vigilant

        Whitsundays sunset to be beamed live to the world

        premium_icon Whitsundays sunset to be beamed live to the world

        News Sunset from Daydream Island will be livestreamed to the world today, as part of a...

        Costo and council butt heads over Wilson Beach

        premium_icon Costo and council butt heads over Wilson Beach

        News The Member for Whitsunday criticised council for their response to fixing the...

        Man jailed for spitting Whitsunday cop’s face

        premium_icon Man jailed for spitting Whitsunday cop’s face

        Crime The 32 year old also called the officer a ‘f***ing coward’