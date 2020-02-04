Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
Health

Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

queensland ambulance snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Shock luxury car gets axed

    Shock luxury car gets axed
    • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        News Tourism Whitsundays and Mayor Andrew Willcox have weighed in on where the region would benefit from funding.

        • 4th Feb 2020 1:34 PM
        Big names to rock The Pub

        premium_icon Big names to rock The Pub

        News Three of the biggest names in entertainment will be saluted when the ‘Queens of...

        • 4th Feb 2020 1:13 PM
        Three alleged drink drivers caught in past week

        premium_icon Three alleged drink drivers caught in past week

        News Three alleged drink drivers have been caught this week after being stopped by...

        • 4th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        Mining industrial manslaughter laws before parliament

        premium_icon Mining industrial manslaughter laws before parliament

        Politics Mining bosses could be thrown in jail for up to 20 years

        • 4th Feb 2020 12:56 PM