Snake sausage anyone? Python spotted in odd hidey hole

A snake catcher who removed a 1.5m python from a backyard barbecue has urged people to clean up cooking — or expect a nasty sssurprise.

When a homeowner north of Brisbane went to fire up his barbie on the weekend, he almost ended up with grilled python for lunch.

The man lit the gas vents on an outdoor barbecue at his Griffin home when he noticed a sudden movement and spotted a snake.

On closer inspection, it turned out to be a 1.5m carpet snake.

Steven Brown, from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, was called in by the terrified cook to rescue the singed reptile.

"It had got pretty hot - there were singe marks but it was luckily only superficial,'' Mr Brown said.

The snake removed curled up in the BBQ. Picture: BRISBANE NORTH SNAKE CATCHERS AND RELOCATION

"I took it to the vet and they said it was right to be released.''

Mr Brown urged backyard chefs to always thoroughly clean their barbecues after use as any leftover meat or food scraps attracted mice and rats.

"Snakes smell the mice and rats and then crawl in, waiting for a meal,'' he said.

"This sort of thing is very common. I would have been called out to about a dozen last year and sometimes you can get several calls a week.''

