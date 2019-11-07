Snake catcher's 'biggest ever' brown snake find

Stuart McKenzie says he caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake on a Sunshine Coast home on Thursday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

A SUNSHINE Coast snake catcher says he's caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake at a hinterland property.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared an incredible image of the monster snake yesterday after he was called to relocate it yesterday afternoon.

Mr McKenzie's new manager, Donnie, caught and relocated the snake, which was predicted to be "well over 2m and nearly as thick as a coke can".

"It was heavy to hold as well! So thick and so healthy," Mr McKenzie wrote.

"Wow! What a snake and what a day!"

Impressed locals commended the snake catcher on his "whopper" catch.

"Yikes! We've seen some sizeable browns on our farm but that one makes them look like babies," one woman commented on the post.

"Holy sheesh that's a whopper," another said.

"That is a beast," another said.

"Snake of the decade," another said.

The post on Facebook has attracted more than 4000 reactions and has been shared more than 2000 times.