Snake slithers in a late confrontation

A MIDNIGHT encounter with a carpet python had a six-month-old dog shaking in its kennel.

And it was the repeated barking and growling from the beagle/ boxer cross that alerted Cannonvale's Troy Jackson to the snake.

Noting his dog's propensity to bark at caterpillars, Mr Jackson initially thought it was nothing, but when he turned on the lights he realised he had a problem.

"The snake was hissing at (my dog's) face from 10cm away, she was barking and backing up and getting pretty brazen,” he said, adding "I thought a barking dog would be more intimidating.”

The McArthur Dr resident said it was the first time a snake had entered his house and he urged nearby residents to be on the lookout.

Knowing the snake wasn't venomous, Mr Jackson chased it out of his house and into the bushes in an hour-long pursuit, noting no snake catcher could be expected to answer the phone at such a late hour.

Snake catcher Kylee Gray offered advice to residents who encountered snakes in the late hours of the night.

"The best thing to do if a snake gets in your house at night is to keep track of where it is (and) try to contain it one room,” she said.

Nonetheless Ms Gray said it was a good idea for people to list the numbers of all the snake catchers in the Whitsunday area "and call us as most of us will answer at night”.

Local snake catchers include Kylee Gray on 0424456 254, David Barwell on 0427 787 601, Neil Cutten on 0429 425 773 or Albert Withers on 0419 658 452.

Phone Fauna Wildlife and Rescue on 4947 3389 for information and advice on local wildlife.