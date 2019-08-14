Snakes alive as cold snap drives reptiles indoors

HOME INVADERS: Weather is warming up so snake season is upon us! Rhys Chapman owns a snake catching business and is preparing for a another busy season. Photo: Patrick Woods

HOME INVADERS: Weather is warming up so snake season is upon us! Rhys Chapman owns a snake catching business and is preparing for a another busy season. Photo: Patrick Woods

SUNSHINE Coast snake catchers are urging residents to be wary of their slithery friends as spring approaches and snakes come out of hiding.

As warmer weather approaches, snakes are starting to slither from their nests to escape the cooler weather.

Males are now heading out for the upcoming breeding season and have started to show up unexpectedly in homes across the Coast.

Rhys Chapman, a Yaroomba snake catcher, is urging people to be wary of snakes around their homes.

He said residents were forgetting about snakes in winter when everyone, including snakes, stay indoors.

"There's no python pandemic at this time of year," Mr Chapman said.

"The snakes have been around all winter, but at the moment it's just the males searching for females.

"Females can be up in the roof cavities, or in a dark spot on the property.

"The males will come pay a visit, and it's quite common for males to fight each other during this time, so if there is a pair of snakes wrestling, it's best to leave them alone."

Mr Chapman urged people who found a snake in or near their home to call a professional immediately.

Snakes and residents on the Coast can coexist if residents remember to be safe, keep their children and pets away and not spend time trying to get the perfect snake selfie, Mr Chapman says.

"You don't need to put a photo up on Facebook to ask your friends what type it is. If there is an immediate danger to you or your family, just call us and we can relocate the snake for you," he said.

"Going onto the internet to find what snake it is, can lead to unnecessary panic. A lot of coastal snakes are quite colourful, but it doesn't mean that they are venomous.

He said it was better for everyone, including the snakes, if people called a licenced professional to relocate the snake.

"They are probably more afraid of you than you are of them," he said.

"If you corner a snake, or have a dog or child harassing the snake that's when most bites happen, as the snake is thinking it has to fight for its life."

Follow Rhys Chapman Wildlife Services on Facebook, or if you have an unwanted guest call him on 0422 090 480.

"Snakes are a part of Coast life. New housing is a bit disruptive to their territory so they come into our houses simply looking for a meal or somewhere quiet," Mr Chapman said.