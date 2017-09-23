Snap up the best of Airlie's made by hand

LOCAL STALLS: Lea Glynis Payne at the Furry Friends fundraising stall last hand made market, you can catch them once again this weekend.

THE Hand Made Expo Market will hit Cannonvale State School for the fourth time this weekend, drawing the talents of local businesses for Sunday shopping with a twist.

The tri-monthly market features stalls with all kinds of hand-made goods from candles to food, clothes and art.

Organiser Noella Brickell-Dobbins said the market was family friendly and a great way to spend the school holidays.

"There will be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids and entry and parking is free,” she said.

"There is also a prize pack worth over $200 up for grabs.

"It's really easy to get in the draw to win it, just 'like' our Facebook page, share the event and tag three friends.

"The competition will be drawn this Friday so people still have time to enter.

"The prize pack includes donations from stall holders, vouchers and products,” Noella said.

"Just a reminder to everyone there are no ATM's on site and only a limited number of stall holders have Eftpos so remember to bring cash.

"The stalls are manned by all local businesses and everything is hand crafted with love.”

"I'd like to thank Korina Fraser for bringing the markets to Airlie, thank the community for their support and all the new and returning stall holders.”

The Hand Made Expo Markets operate all along Queensland's east coast and specialise in excellence in making, baking and growing.

For more information visit the Facebook page, 'The Handmade Expo FNQ and NQ'.