Menu
Login
News

Casino man's 'fabulous' beard inspires stunning portrait

11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

WHEN Northern Star photographer Marc Stapelberg saw Casino man Steven Walker's "fabulous" beard, he couldn't resist asking him to pose for a portrait.

Steven, who has worked in Landcare on and off for the last 15 years, graciously accepted.

Now that image has been honoured in the Black and White Spider Awards after being awarded second place in the Portrait Professional category.

Marc Stapelberg's portrait of Steven which received second place in the Portrait-Professional category in the Black and White Spider Awards.
Marc Stapelberg's portrait of Steven which received second place in the Portrait-Professional category in the Black and White Spider Awards. Marc Stapelberg

Celebrating its 13th year, the Black and White Spider Awards are the leading international awards honouring black and white photography.

It is a global platform and channel for photographers to show their work to key industry leaders.

"It is a great thrill to see the image recognised on such an international level and it is exciting to see our local area feature amongst photos from all around the world," Stapelberg said.

"There are photos from Spain, Netherlands, UK, USA, Brazil and every other conceivable country on the planet.

"So it is exciting to know that the rest of the world will see what I see in our local area."

Stapelberg was also awarded an honourable mention in the photojournalism category for his image of a firefighter battling a fierce blaze at Alstonville.

Winners and nominees are recognised in a night of online gala celebrations when photography fans around the globe log on for the climax of the annual Photoshow and pay tribute to the most outstanding achievements in black and white photography.

beard casino editors picks photograhy portrait the northern star
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

    Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

    News Queensland Police require the closure of the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Thursday to undertake further investigation in relation to the tragic incident in October.

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    News Severe weather warning cancelled for Central Coast and Whitsundays.

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    News The Geminids meteor shower occurs at a similar time each year.

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    News Fine and lost licence for Cannonvale man.

    Local Partners