Snapping up quality branding

STUNNING: It took just under three months to completely transform Mantra Club Croc.

TO TRANSFORM from a run down resort to a hotel which operates under one of the biggest brands in Australia was an achievement, not only for Airlie Beach Club Croc, but for the Whitsunday region.

On February 20, the iconic Club Croc reopened its doors under the Mantra brand, after a three-month, $5-million refurbishment, which began in October 2016.

Chief executive officer of Mantra Group, which operates the Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree brands, Bob East said having Mantra Club Croc in the Whitsundays was a huge benefit to the region.

"The addition of Mantra Club Croc perfectly complements our other Whitsunday properties, offering great service, bistro-style food and accommodation at an affordable price,” he said. "The opening of Mantra Club Croc brings 160 stylishly-appointed guest rooms, upgraded facilities and a refurbished conference centre to the town.”

Mr East said the addition of Mantra Club Croc in Airlie Beach also supported the group's growth strategy in key regional tourism hubs.

"The Whitsundays is experiencing a strong uplift in tourist arrivals into the region, driven by a weak dollar and lower airfares,” he said. "This strong performance is set to continue with favourable conditions forecast for the Whitsunday tourism market.”

In July 2016 the hotel was bought by Singaporean Group Well Smart Investment Holdings who funded the refurbishment and appointed Mantra Group to operate the resort.

Mantra Club Croc general manager Luke Harley said, since operating under the Mantra brand, the hotel had become the region's biggest inventory holder.

"There's a lot of diversity in the brand across the region now,” he said.

Peppers and the Mantra Boathouse Apartments at Port of Airlie are the only other accommodation providers in the region operating under the Mantra brand.

Luke said the brand would attract more people to the Whitsundays.

"(Mantra) is such an identifiable brand and it automatically gives people coming here for the first time, or regular visitors, an additional quality product and confidence that there's branded properties in this region,” he said.

"To be the biggest inventory and biggest branded hotel company in this region is pretty important to the group.”