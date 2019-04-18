Menu
A large amount of cash was stolen from a car in Airlie Beach.
Crime

SNATCH AND GRAB: Large sum of cash stolen from car

by Monique Preston
18th Apr 2019 4:19 PM

AN UNLOCKED car proved an easy target when a large sum of money was stolen from the vehicle on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach this week.

Police allege the vehicle was left unlocked when it was parked outside a licensed venue about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Investigations led police to a Cannonvale address where they executed a search warrant.

A 34-year-old man was charged with stealing as a result of the search, and he will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 27.

Police continue to urge residents to ensure their vehicles are locked and secured, and advise removing valuable items when leaving vehicles unattended.

If you have any information on the theft, phone Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote the reference number QP1900755123.

