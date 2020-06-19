Sneak peek of Murroona Garden’s million-dollar refurb

Murroona Gardens chairman Gary Martin and Chief Executive Officer Greg Pollard expect all required certifications and approvals to be received by the end of June and new residents to be admitted in July.

Murroona Gardens chairman Gary Martin and Chief Executive Officer Greg Pollard expect all required certifications and approvals to be received by the end of June and new residents to be admitted in July.

MURROONA Gardens aged care facility have been undergoing drastic refurbishments since 2016, with the final stage set to be complete within weeks.

The refurbishment was broken up into three stages and staggered across the last five years, and involved the extensive renovations and major improvements to their wellness centre and the administration office.

Murroona Gardens refurbishment focused on created a warm, homelike environment for residents, friends and families.

The refurbishment has had a few setbacks along the way, with some of the plans taking a little longer than expected due to Cyclone Debbie and the current COVID-19 pandemic - making the pending completion even more exciting.

Murroona Gardens Chief Executive Officer Greg Pollard said stage three formed part of a long-term strategic plan for the facility and they expect all required certifications and approvals to be received by the end of June and new residents to be admitted in July.

The Murroona Gardens Board were successful with a grant application of $1.5 million, through the Regional Jobs and Investment Program, with chairman Gary Martin thanking George Christensen for his long-term support of the aged care facility.

"Without the financial assistance of the Federal Government, this $4.6m project

would not have been possible," he said.

Murroona Gardens Chief Executive Officer Greg Pollard, board chairman Gary Martin, director of nursing Megan Muray and Paynters site manager Ben Dreger.

Mr Martin acknowledged the support of the community, the contractors and the Whitsunday Regional Council, in particular councillor Mike Brunker and past councillor Dave Clark for "their ongoing support and determination for this community project."

"Right from the outset, we've involved our federal members. We've involved the community, we've involved the Bowen Independent, everyone has come along on the journey," he said.

"I must acknowledge the commitment and professionalism we've endured with Paynters while we've insisted that as much of the services to be involved through local trades, they've delivered on that request. The Paynters team has been involved from the start in the planning stages, the design stages. The service they've provided, they've been excellent."

The wellness centre enjoyed a huge refresh and will be used for social activities and exercise.

Across all stages of the project, the board prioritised the importance of giving local suppliers and contractors the opportunity to tender for the project, with in excess of $14 million spent.

Mr Martin said most of these funds had been spent locally, using local labour which not only supported local businesses but supported jobs in the region as well.

The final stage of the project involved the extensive renovation and refurbishment to Wattle wing as well as major changes and improvements to the Wellness Centre and the Administration office, said Mr Pollard.

The facility focused on creating a space which provided residents as well as staff with a modern, welcoming environment which felt "like home", rather than a "care home".

The new on-site doctors office will allow residents to see a doctor at the facility rather than travel to the clinics in town.

Mr Pollard said the upgrade also focused on the facility as a whole by renovating the wellness centre, administration building and general spaces for the residents to enjoy.

"Wattle wing now offers 10 new large, modern and well-appointed rooms, each with a

new king single bed, large television and ample cupboard space," he said.

"There are new tastefully decorated living and dining areas as well as a new covered external patio area where residents can enjoy the sunshine and walk through the extensive landscaped gardens.

"There is also a new dedicated sitting area and library, a new theatre area and chapel area for residents, families and visitors to enjoy.

The Murroona Gardens refurbishment included several communal spaces including a chapel, a new cafe, and serval outdoor areas.

"The chapel has been provided for church and spiritual needs and is available to all residents. The care facility is completed with extensive landscaping and wide pathways for the passive enjoyment of residents and friends."

Mr Pollard said they wanted families and friends to enjoy the facility as much as the residents themselves, including a new on-site cafe which he hoped would encourage a social, community atmosphere.

"The Wellness Centre, previously known as the Day Therapy Centre, has undergone

a major transformation. This new area will allow for an increased focus on wellness and reablement for the residents and community clients," he said.

"Adjoining this is a new cafe and alfresco area for use by our Murroona Gardens community, family and friends.

"The facility, in total, is of a very high standard and provides a level of accommodation and care to the level expected by our residents and their families. In addition, it provides staff with a modern and welcoming environment for their work."