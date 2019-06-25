Menu
Bavarian waitress Mariana Oman, assistant restaurant manager Elisabeth Weichel and bartender Daniel Edgar.
Bavarian waitress Mariana Oman, assistant restaurant manager Elisabeth Weichel and bartender Daniel Edgar.
Food & Entertainment

SNEAK PEEK: First look inside new Bavarian restaurant

Rainee Shepperson
by
25th Jun 2019 6:26 PM
MACKAY'S newest restaurant will open its doors to the public tomorrow.

The Bavarian restaurant will open in Mackay on June 26.
The Bavarian restaurant will open in Mackay on June 26.

At 11am, The Bavarian will take off with a bang, giving away 500 free hot dogs.

The German inspired restaurant already has more than 200 bookings for dinner tomorrow night, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Moving into the former Ribs and Rumps site, The Bavarian will accommodate more than 400 guests including 100 outdoor seats.

The Daily Mercury was lucky enough to be invited to take some sneak peek photos of the restaurant.

Check out the gallery below for all the excitement!

