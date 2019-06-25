SNEAK PEEK: First look inside new Bavarian restaurant

MACKAY'S newest restaurant will open its doors to the public tomorrow.

The Bavarian restaurant will open in Mackay on June 26. Rainee Shepperson

At 11am, The Bavarian will take off with a bang, giving away 500 free hot dogs.

The German inspired restaurant already has more than 200 bookings for dinner tomorrow night, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Moving into the former Ribs and Rumps site, The Bavarian will accommodate more than 400 guests including 100 outdoor seats.

The Daily Mercury was lucky enough to be invited to take some sneak peek photos of the restaurant.

Check out the gallery below for all the excitement!