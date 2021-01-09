SNEAK PEEK: New addition to high-flying Whitsunday estate

A new house has been earmarked for The Beacons, and is designed by award-winning architect Chris Beckingham. Picture: Supplied

A new house in one of the region’s high-flying estates has been given the tick of approval despite pushing above height limits.

The house will be built on an 800sq m vacant block in The Beacons, near Boathaven Beach and Port of Airlie.

The two-storey house has been designed by award-winning architect Chris Beckingham, who was the brains behind luxury resort qualia on Hamilton Island.

It will be made up of two separate pavilions connected by a gallery and large private garden area.

The house features two pavilions connected by a gallery. Picture: Supplied

The front pavilion boasts views over The Beacons with an office and double garage on the ground floor and two bedrooms with ensuites on the first floor.

The second pavilion faces out over the ocean with the main living area, kitchen and dining area on the ground floor.

A large terrace also lines the front of the second pavilion with direct access to the beach.

Another two bedrooms with ensuites will fill out the first floor.

The block of land earmarked for the house was sold in July 2020 for $1.5 million. Picture: Supplied

Lining both sides of the gallery that adjoins the buildings is a garden with a narrow swimming pool on one side and a pergola on the other.

Plans for the house had to go before the council as the height of the pavilions was above the permitted height of 8.5m

The house would stand 9.5m tall on the side of The Beacons and 8.8m tall on the beachfront side.

However, the applicants argued it should be approved because of the slanted terrain of the block and the fact the house would not obstruct the views of the neighbouring properties.

The council approved the plans this week, however a building works permit and plumbing and drainage works permit will need to be lodged before construction can begin.

The block of land earmarked for the house was sold in July 2020 for $1.5 million.