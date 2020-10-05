SNEAK PEEK: Plans for new Whitsunday medical centre

A new medical centre could help address shortages for GPs in the area according to application documents. Picture: File

A NEW medical centre in Cannonvale could help reduce patient waiting times and ease the burden on strained health services.

A development application for a new health care facility that would include food and drink outlets and office spaces went out for public notification last week.

The proposed development would take place on a vacant lot opposite Big W in Cannonvale.

The proposal includes room for a 500sq m medical centre as well as a dentist, pathology service, office and food and drink outlet.

Plans show a two-storey building with 60 car parks and access to the area from Paluma Rd.

In the application documents, the proposed centre is argued to “provide community services to meet the growing needs of the community”.

The proposed medical centre would facilitate the relocation of an existing medical practice that is seeking additional floorspace with the prospect of expanding in the near future.

However, if the relocation doesn’t go ahead, application documents state the proposal could provide a space for a new GP clinic.

The two-storey building would be located on Carlo Dr near Big W. Picture: Supplied

Foresight Partners, a development advisory service, conducted an investigation into the need for the development.

The company forecast there was a current undersupply of GPs in the region that is set to grow over the coming years, and the last medical centre was opened more than four years ago, “indicating a lack of growth in health professional services”.

The dentist and pathology service was also identified to be filling a gap in region’s healthcare with documents stating there were only three dentists and three existing pathology clinics in the Airlie-Cannonvale region.

The proposed medical centre would increase access to services for people living in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale as well as Woodwark, Riordanvale, Sugarloaf, Cannon Valley and into the northern areas of the Whitsundays.

Foresight Partners concluded “there is a strong need for the proposed development in Cannonvale”.

The application is on public notification here and will be open for community submissions until it is brought before the council.