‘Sneaky’ toilet paper trick angers shoppers

Aldi fans have taken to social media to blast an "un-Australian" tactic being adopted by shoppers to get past the supermarket's toilet paper limit.

This weekend, supermarkets have faced with scenes of pandemonium as a second wave of panic buyers stripped shelves bare amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have all issued shoppers buying limits in recent weeks, before tightening the amounts people can buy as stock dwindles quicker than it can be replenished.

But some desperate panic buyers are reportedly using drastic measures to get around the grocery buying limits this weekend, with reports claiming parents are getting their young children to line-up and buy packets on their own.

As panic buyers queue to get inside Aldi and buy supplies, shoppers have reported seeing some using “’un-Australian’ tactics to get past the buying limits. Picture: Facebook

Parents were allegedly seen handing their children cash to carry out the toilet paper task, which angered another shopper, the Daily Mail Australia reported.

"That's un-Australian - there will be nothing left for anyone else," she said, according to the report.

Online, the tactic was branded "sneaky" by others.

"When the chips are down people think of themselves," one person said on Facebook.

"These people are greedy and selfish," another wrote.

While some urged others not to judge, stating we "don't know why" families might need large supplies.

Others shared photos showing long queues to get inside Aldi stores.

"This is the line to get in my local Aldi," one person wrote, alongside a snap of a line snaking outside the building.

Another mum shared a similar photo, writing: "This is 8am on the dot. Like really how about us mums that can't get out at 6am."

Some shared photos of the lack of stock inside, freezers with no food in them and shelves completely bare.

Others shared photos of empty freezers in stores. Picture: Facebook

"This was 8am ALDI Casula Mall. Pushing and shoving to get to the toilet paper aisle ...." one wrote.

"World gone mad, nothing more to say," one frustrated shopper declared.

Aldi isn't the only store struggling with hoards of customers this weekend, with Coles and Woolworths experiencing huge visitor numbers too.

There were scenes of absolute chaos at a Coles in Sydney yesterday morning as shoppers rocked up at the store's entrance in Westfield Eastgardens and grabbed antibacterial wipes from a dispenser to wipe their trolleys down.

Customers lined up to wipe down their trolleys at a Coles in Sydney yesterday. Picture: Supplied

The line for the check out snaked around the entire store. Picture: Supplied

A Woolworths store in Marrickville had similar scenes, with 20-minute queues just to access the carpark. Inside aisles were blocked by long lines and items, such as pasta, toilet paper and tissues completely sold out.

"It's worse than Christmas," one shopper was overheard saying by news.com.au, while another said: "I have nothing in the pantry and two kids to feed."

There were similar scenes in other stores, like this one in Marrickville, Sydney. Picture: Supplied

A Woolworths store in Alexandria, NSW had zero toilet paper on its shelves. Picture: Supplied

Coles on Friday it would be limiting the purchase of pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers to two items per customer.

While Wooworths CEO Brad Banducci issued a grim message about toilet paper supplies as Australian continue to panic buy.

In an email sent to hundreds of customers, Mr Banducci said toilet paper "won't be available for pick up orders for the time being".

"Limits are now in place on toilet paper, wipes, paper towels, serviettes, rice and some other items," he said.

"Our toilet paper suppliers continue to work on meeting increased demand, and we're working with some suppliers to prioritise the production of smaller pack sizes, so we can make more packs available to you this week.

"Our team will be happy to see if toilet paper is available in store when you come in to pick up your order.

"We've been working hard to keep our shelves stocked and delivery and pick up windows available.

"However, as you are no doubt aware, demand is still very high and products are being bought more quickly than usual when they arrive in store.

"These remain challenging times and with the situation evolving."

Aldi too dropped its buying limits earlier in the week, restricting customers to one per pack customer from a previous limit of four.

