Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure
A BOWEN man will set sail on the high seas of the Mediterranean today to take part in the high-end superyacht race the Perini Cup.
Roger Snell will be the man at the helm when he and 20 other professional sailors guide the 60-metre vessel Seahawk through a series of islands north of Sardinia.
After three decades of racing experience, the 50-year-old said events like these are the pinnacle of the sport.
"It's an exclusive regatta that's up there with the big ones,” he said.
"I've done quite a bit of sailing on this boat.
"I raced on it in the Caribbean and in Europe, before it went way on a Pacific cruise for a few years.
"It recently underwent a refit in New Zealand, and this will be its first regatta back.”
Today will mark the second occasion that Snell has competed in the event as the helmsman of the $50 million vessel.
Held once every two years, the exhilarating race will see about 15 500-tonne yachts sail a series of courses over three days.
Beginning his overseas sailing career in 1995, the five-time Sydney to Hobart veteran said he was excited but nervous to set sail.
"I'm always a bit nervous because of the sheer size of the boat,” he said.
"But I always tell myself when I'm lining up at the start line that this is what I do.
"I'm surrounded by professionals; everyone knows what they're doing.”
The Perini Cup runs from September 19-22.