ALL ABOARD: Bowen's Roger Snell will guide the superyacht Seahawk (pictured front and centre) in the Perini Cup which begins today. Carlo Borlenghi
News

Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

by Kyle Evans
19th Sep 2018 2:09 PM

A BOWEN man will set sail on the high seas of the Mediterranean today to take part in the high-end superyacht race the Perini Cup.

Roger Snell will be the man at the helm when he and 20 other professional sailors guide the 60-metre vessel Seahawk through a series of islands north of Sardinia.

After three decades of racing experience, the 50-year-old said events like these are the pinnacle of the sport.

"It's an exclusive regatta that's up there with the big ones,” he said.

"I've done quite a bit of sailing on this boat.

"I raced on it in the Caribbean and in Europe, before it went way on a Pacific cruise for a few years.

"It recently underwent a refit in New Zealand, and this will be its first regatta back.”

Today will mark the second occasion that Snell has competed in the event as the helmsman of the $50 million vessel.

Held once every two years, the exhilarating race will see about 15 500-tonne yachts sail a series of courses over three days.

Beginning his overseas sailing career in 1995, the five-time Sydney to Hobart veteran said he was excited but nervous to set sail.

"I'm always a bit nervous because of the sheer size of the boat,” he said.

"But I always tell myself when I'm lining up at the start line that this is what I do.

"I'm surrounded by professionals; everyone knows what they're doing.”

The Perini Cup runs from September 19-22.

bowen mediterranean perini cup superyacht whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

