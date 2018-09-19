Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

ALL ABOARD: Bowen's Roger Snell will guide the superyacht Seahawk (pictured front and centre) in the Perini Cup which begins today.

ALL ABOARD: Bowen's Roger Snell will guide the superyacht Seahawk (pictured front and centre) in the Perini Cup which begins today. Carlo Borlenghi

A BOWEN man will set sail on the high seas of the Mediterranean today to take part in the high-end superyacht race the Perini Cup.

Roger Snell will be the man at the helm when he and 20 other professional sailors guide the 60-metre vessel Seahawk through a series of islands north of Sardinia.

After three decades of racing experience, the 50-year-old said events like these are the pinnacle of the sport.

"It's an exclusive regatta that's up there with the big ones,” he said.

"I've done quite a bit of sailing on this boat.

"I raced on it in the Caribbean and in Europe, before it went way on a Pacific cruise for a few years.

"It recently underwent a refit in New Zealand, and this will be its first regatta back.”

Today will mark the second occasion that Snell has competed in the event as the helmsman of the $50 million vessel.

Held once every two years, the exhilarating race will see about 15 500-tonne yachts sail a series of courses over three days.

Beginning his overseas sailing career in 1995, the five-time Sydney to Hobart veteran said he was excited but nervous to set sail.

"I'm always a bit nervous because of the sheer size of the boat,” he said.

"But I always tell myself when I'm lining up at the start line that this is what I do.

"I'm surrounded by professionals; everyone knows what they're doing.”

The Perini Cup runs from September 19-22.