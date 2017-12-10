Snow in the Whitsundays

SMILES ALL ROUND: The crowds flocked to the Reef Gateway for the 'Cyclone Recovery Party'.

SMILES ALL ROUND: The crowds flocked to the Reef Gateway for the 'Cyclone Recovery Party'. Vanessa Dale

THIS Sunday, the Reef Gateway Hotel will be transformed into a "winter wonderland” thanks to local business owner Tracey Lord and the members of the community group Volunteer Whitsundays.

From 2pm until 5pm on December 10 a free event will entertain children and adults of the greater Whitsunday community.

The event is an opportunity for children and their families to join an afternoon of fun, as a way to spread the magic of Christmas and celebrate after recovering from the devastating impact that Cyclone Debbie caused in March.

Fairy floss, snow cones and the usual party food favourites will be in abundance for all patrons free of charge.

A bar inside will cater for adults who need to "take five” from all of the festivities. Other activities will include, two bouncy castles, the Little Angel Zoo play centre, face painting and lots more.

Santa has even agreed to stop by to collect wish lists and hand out some gifts donated by Disney to the children that have made the nice list this year.

Event organiser Ms Lord said she wanted to do something special for the children who weathered the cyclone.

"Bringing a winter wonderland to the Whitsundays with a Disney theme was a special way to do that,” she said.

Children and adults are encouraged to attend dressed as their favourite Disney character.

"As everybody loves Disney and it's Christmas,” Ms Lord said.

The main event will have extended entertainment provided by local artists Sophie Wellard, Tahlia, Leticia and Jesse Tabone along with many more acts throughout the afternoon.

Ms Lord is on the lookout for more volunteers. For more information visit Cosmos Burgers + Street Cafe's Facebook page.