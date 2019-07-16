Menu
Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene in Home and Away, with partner Paul McWaters at The Vinyard, Hervey Bay.
Soap star swaps Summer Bay for Hervey Bay

Jessica Grewal
16th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
LOVED Home and Away star Lynne McGranger aka Irene and partner Paul McWaters have enjoyed a return visit to Hervey Bay.

The Sydney-based couple was here for a mix of private business and leisure in a two-day stay which included a night out at one of the city's premier dining venues.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the Vinyard Restaurant and Bar at Urangan, the pair were happy to pose for a photo and praise two of the region's best assets.

On tasting the signature Hervey Bay scallops Lynne joked - "I inhaled them... they are delightful".

Paul added - "this is the absolute best place to see whales".

"I know you can see them elsewhere... We've been whale watching in Maui too but you only see them from a distance," he said

"Here, they come right up."

A short stay on this occasion meant they didn't have time to venture out on what was the first few official days of whale-watching season.

But Paul said they'd previously seen many whales on a September trip and would "definitely be back".

The couple was due to fly out on Tuesday.

