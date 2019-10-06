Socceroos hero Troisi confirmed as a Red

Socceroo James Troisi in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Syria at Stadium Australia in 2017. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Adelaide United has confirmed that Socceroo James Troisi has come on board.

The 31-year-old SA star has agreed to a two-year contract.

Troisi met coach Gertjan Verbeek about 10 days ago, and the Reds tabled the attacker a deal earlier last week.

Now teammates. Adelaide United’s Nikola Mileusnic links arms with his new teammate, former Melbourne Victory attacker James Troisi. Picture Sarah Reed

"I'm really excited to be returning to Adelaide for the first time to live and play football in about 16 years," Troisi said yesterday.

"Adelaide is where I'm from and I'm proud to be joining my hometown club and bringing my family back to where I grew up and my football journey began.

"It was always tough coming up against Adelaide when I played against them in the past but to be lining up in red for the next two seasons is a great feeling.

"The team has already been doing very well, having made the FFA Cup final, and I'm looking forward to adding to the positive results the club has had, in the A-League season.

"The new campaign is starting soon and I'm looking forward to getting underway with my new team-mates."

Troisi returned to Adelaide from Melbourne with his family about a fortnight ago after ending his tenure with the Reds' arch rival Victory.

He was training alone.

Troisi is a long shot to start in Verbeek's A-League debut clash against Sydney FC at Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday night.