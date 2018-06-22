Australia’s new $40m golden boy

THE plaudits - and predictions - flowed thick and fast for new golden boy of Australian football Daniel Arzani after his sensational cameo in a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The youngest player of any country at the World Cup proved a handful for the Danish defence after replacing Robbie Kruse midway through the second half, firing in crosses and testing keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Aussie crowd inside Samara Arena roared every time he touched the ball, commentators watching the game reacted with astonishment and former and current players called for him to start in the Socceroos' final group game against Peru.

But no one was more hyped than A-League commentator Brenton Speed, who said on Twitter the 19-year-old could soon command $30-40 million in a transfer and be among the world's 10 best players by the time of the next World Cup.

He wasn't the only one singing the youngsters praises.

Arzani to start against Peru. Made a difference when he came on! Great performance!! — Daniel Mullen (@danielmullen7) 21 June 2018

Arzani... feet like Billy Elliot. Class. — Tara Rushton (@TaraRushton) 21 June 2018

As a striker you love it when a wide man can create half a yard and whip in a quality ball. #Arzani — Daniel McBreen (@djmcbreen) 21 June 2018

Arzani won’t be seen in the A League again — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) 21 June 2018

Australia is falling in love with the Iran-born winger who has been a breath of fresh air in Russia. Each day the Socceroos present a different player to speak to the media and when it was his turn Arzani was entertaining and honest.

He nailed his post-match interview after Australia secured the point it needed to stay alive in the tournament too, judging himself harshly for not beating Schmeichel at his near post with a strike late in the game.

"I'm happy to have got out on the pitch and happy to have a good impact," he said. "I think we were unlucky not to get the goal in the end. The chance I had at the end, if I kept the shot on the ground it would have gone through.

"I'm really happy (but) I felt I fell short, I wanted to assist or create a goal."

Those who witnessed the youngster's emergence at Melbourne City in the A-League this season know he's destined for bigger things and he looks to have a mortgage on a wing position in the national team going forward.

That could include starting against Peru, after Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk appeared to indicate he was considering the move.

"Everybody knows he's a big talent … I trust his qualities," van Marwijk said. "He has to learn a lot but he is very talented and also an intelligent player. I think it's good for him now to play 25 minutes and I will see what I will do in the next game."