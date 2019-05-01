Solar panel causes alarm

FIRE CONCERN: Emergency crews responded to a call out for a solar panel fire at the home of the Whitsunday Times.

EMERGENCY crews were called to attend a potential solar panel fire at the home of the Whitsunday Times today.

Airlie Beach Fire Brigade station officer Kevin Tomas said they were called to the scene shortly before 2.30pm at the Whitsunday Business Centre in Cannonvale.

"We responded to a call out for a solar panel fire, but on arrival there was no smoke or flames," he said.

"We were informed that one of the solar panels on the roof of the building had been smoking.

"Power was isolated to that panel and electricians were called to inspect the fault."

Those working in the building were notified of the potential fire, but no one was needed to be evacuated.