Solar panel damaged in attempted theft

GREEN THUMB: Whitsunday Community Garden president Mekaela Jones said the solar panels were integral infrastructure in the garden. Peter Carruthers

A SOLAR panel has been damaged in an alleged attempted theft from the Whitsunday Organic Community Garden.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in Galbraith Park Road from 2pm on June 16 to June 17.

The wiring in the solar panel was damaged in the alleged pursuit to steal the panels, Police said.

Whitsunday Community Garden chair person Mekaela Jones said the solar panel was integral in running the sustainable garden, and that it was purchased with a government grant.

WOCG member Paul Jukes said the solar panel was used to run a pump, to irrigate the garden.

Police are appealing for help to track down the person or people involved.

Anyone with information should contact Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888.