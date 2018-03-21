Menu
Sole Frog swims NQ champs

MASTER SWIM: Kate McDonald and coach Jacinta Pennisi at the Proserpine Pool.
tamera francis
by

DUE to the wet North Queensland weather and recent illnesses, the Whitsunday Swimming Club had only one swimmer competing in the North Queensland Swimming Championships in Townsville at the weekend.

Kate McDonald, 13, swam with gusto and grace, producing some amazing personal best times throughout the weekend.

Kate placed first in the 13-year-old 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, slicing a massive 3.86 seconds off her previous time.

She also placed second in her 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100 backstroke, improving her PB by 2.61 secs.

Kate is now preparing to represent North Queensland in the 13-19 years Queensland Schools State Swimming Championships in Brisbane from March 22-24 along with fellow Whitsunday Swimming Club member Emily Vique.

Emily will compete in the 10-12 year old Queensland School Swimming Championships in Brisbane ending on March 21.

Whitsunday Times

