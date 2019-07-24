SOLO: Grinspoon frontman to land in Mackay

Pictured is Grinspoon singer Phil Jamieson who will star in the national run of the American Idiot musical, inspired by the music of punk rock band Green Day.

THIS rock star remembers playing in the smokey walls of the old Blue Moose Nightclub.

While it's been more than five years since Phil Jamieson visited, the much-loved musician is looking forwawrd to returning to Mackay for a stripped back and intimate rock show.

The frontman of iconic Australian band Grinspoon is bringing his solo show to the Seabreeze Hotel this weekend.

Speaking with Jamieson ahead of his performance in Mackay, the rock star said he was excited about coming to perform in a city he hadn't visited for a while.

"I can't remember the last time we were in Mackay, but I remember playing at a venue there called the Blue Moose... I think it was called Mainstreet later on,” he said

There are a few differences between when he was playing in Mackay last time and now, with the main one being that this performance will be a solo show.

Phil said that playing in a solo show was a lot different from playing with a large rock band like Grinspoon.

"When you're touring on your own, whereas when you're touring with music theatre, or whether it's a production in the opera house or a rock show with Grinspoon, the main difference is the number of people it takes to put the show on,” he said.

"The other thing is playing in those intimate venues they have different qualities to the viewer, like you're much closer to the audience, so that in turn means there is a different feeling to the performance.”

For Phil, the idea of a solo tour came naturally to him.

"I like playing music, it's what I do, and I like playing in front of people. I have been writing a fair bit of new material, and I like testing that out on audiences. I like going to places I haven't been to for a long time,” he said.

Performing in Mackay for the first time as a solo act, Phil said the audience could expect something different from him.

"I'm thinking of smart casual. I'll probably wear shoes and maybe some socks as well. I may or may not wear a hat. I haven't planned my costume yet,” he laughed.

"But in terms of music, there will be a bunch of songs, some people will know some of them and other people won't. Essentially, it's a stripped-back, softly spoken affair.

"It's streets away from the hard rock angle that people know me as but I think people will get a fair bit out of it and hopefully like it.”

But for his latest tour on Friday, Phil had some advice for the upcoming audience.

"Expect nothing and you'll be pleasantly surprised,” he said.

Phil Jamieson Live at the Seabreeze

Where: Seabreeze Hotel

When: Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm

Cost: $30 -$40