Solo yacht icon gets behind Whitsunday bareboat industry

Managing director Charter Yachts Australia Annie Judd, Jessica Watson, senior consultant for Queensland Yacht Charters Tineke Vrind, Stephanie Gale from Whitsunday Rent A Yacht, Trevor Rees from Whitsunday Escape and Sharon McNally from Cumberland Yacht Charters at Abell Point Marina today.

SAILING royalty in the form of Jessica Watson was back on the water in the Whitsunday today aboard a bareboat.

She has lent her status as the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe solo and unassisted to the Whitsunday bareboat industry in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Whitsunday Escape, Queensland Yacht Charters, Whitsunday Rent A Yacht, Charter Yachts Australia and Cumberland Charter Yachts are known collectively as #GoBareboating.

And now Tourism Whitsundays and #GoBareboating have combined to send a clear message to would-be adventure seekers about coming to the Whitsunday.

"We are all up and running. The fleet is completely out there. Obviously it is looking a little bit different but we invite people to come up here and visit," senior consultant for Queensland Yacht Charters Tineke Vrind said.

Jessica Watson said she loved the Whitsundays and jumped at the chance to promote the iconic sailing destination.

"It's an amazing place to be and I will be telling other boaties about the fact this is a really great opportunity to experience the Whitsundays," she said.

Ms Watson writes for a sailing website called deckee.com and she will be spreading the word online about what the Whitsundays still has to offer.

Ms Watson said she has spent a lot of time in the Whitsundays and her mind conjured fond memories of an idyllic seascape.

"The water is a beautiful blue colour and it's very inviting. I am looking forward to putting the sails up in the passage. It is still the beautiful place it always has been to go sailing," she said.